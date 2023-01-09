HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three years after a devastating fire destroyed multiple homes on Preston Ave. in Hornell, students with GST BOCES have finished their 11th house in the City at the same site of the fire.
“In the aftermath of the 2019 fire, it was hard to imagine that we would be here three short years later with this beautiful home ready to breathe new life into this neighborhood that was scarred by the events of the fire,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “We are really excited about this home, future of the neighborhood, and appreciative of all the hard work that went into it.”
This 11th house is 1,568 square feet with a completed but unfinished basement, the City said. Designed by Assistant Public Works Superintendent Ashley Brown, it jas two full bathrooms, a two-car garage, new appliances, forced hot air and air conditions, and a yard with a patio.
Bids for the home started at $202,000 on January 8 and are available through the City Clerk’s office. The bidding period will close on February 13, 2022. An open house is available from 2:30-4 p.m. on January 11. Anyone with questions can call Public Works at 607-324-7421.
“With the cost of materials, this house is, unfortunately, our most expensive,” said BOCES Superintendent Mitchell Cornish. “The great thing about this partnership is there is no labor cost. While students gain experience and knowledge, a new home goes into a neighborhood. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
In October 2022, the City announced that Mayor Buckley had bought a lot for $1 that is to be the site of BOCES 12th house in the city.