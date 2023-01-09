HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three years after a devastating fire destroyed multiple homes on Preston Ave. in Hornell, students with GST BOCES have finished their 11th house in the City at the same site of the fire.

“In the aftermath of the 2019 fire, it was hard to imagine that we would be here three short years later with this beautiful home ready to breathe new life into this neighborhood that was scarred by the events of the fire,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “We are really excited about this home, future of the neighborhood, and appreciative of all the hard work that went into it.”

View of the front of the house. A two-car garage is also included with the property. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Another view of the front of the house. There’s extensive front yard space in addition to a very large, fenced in backyard. This home also includes air conditioning. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Full view of the open concept of the house as seen entering from the garage entrance. In view, is the kitchen and doorway to the full basement, as well as the hallway to a full bath and three bedrooms. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

View of the kitchen with quartz countertop and brand-new appliances. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Front room with front door entrance. Matching flooring is used throughout the home. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Photo of the master bedroom. Lots of natural light and its own full bathroom attached. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Photo of a second bedroom. Third bedroom in the home is very similar. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Photo of the master bathroom. This bathroom features a walk-in shower. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

This property includes an extensive backyard. Basement access is included in the home, but also included outdoors. Small porch and patio are also included in the backyard. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

This property sits on a full basement. The basement, while unfinished, is extensive with many possibilities. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Another view from the basement. This home includes brand-new HVAC as well as on-demand hot water. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

Two-car garage with lots of space for parking, storage or hobbies. Lots of electrical outlets and overhead storage in addition to floor space of the concrete pad. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

This 11th house is 1,568 square feet with a completed but unfinished basement, the City said. Designed by Assistant Public Works Superintendent Ashley Brown, it jas two full bathrooms, a two-car garage, new appliances, forced hot air and air conditions, and a yard with a patio.

Bids for the home started at $202,000 on January 8 and are available through the City Clerk’s office. The bidding period will close on February 13, 2022. An open house is available from 2:30-4 p.m. on January 11. Anyone with questions can call Public Works at 607-324-7421.

“With the cost of materials, this house is, unfortunately, our most expensive,” said BOCES Superintendent Mitchell Cornish. “The great thing about this partnership is there is no labor cost. While students gain experience and knowledge, a new home goes into a neighborhood. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

In October 2022, the City announced that Mayor Buckley had bought a lot for $1 that is to be the site of BOCES 12th house in the city.