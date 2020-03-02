GST BOCES students are helping rebuild the Hornell community, one home at a time.

Hornell, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at GST BOCE’s Wildwood campus are literally helping rebuild the Hornell Community. Our 18 News reporter Matthew Paddock has more on the project that dates back over a decade.

Nearly two dozen students at GST BOCES are learning to build homes first hand. Rob Lemay, the CTE teacher at Wildwood BOCES says, “They do all phases of construction from framing, carpentry then electrical and plumbing then insulation, windows, door,s cabinets siding, everything”.

Students like Brenyn Dinter say that the lessons learned through BOCES are invaluable. “When you get hands-on training from someone in the field you feel like you’re ready when you get to the job site for the first time”, said Dinter.

Students at the GST BOCES Wildwood campus in Hornell putting together homes like the one they’re working on a house that will be placed on Front Street in Hornell… houses similar to these will be built over the next 2 years to assist with fire recovery @WETM18News @GSTBOCES pic.twitter.com/ZfbTly6bq4 — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) February 28, 2020

While the hands-on experience is a great teaching tool Hornell Mayor John Buckley is praising these students for giving back to their community.

“The students do such an excellent job and it’s such a vital tool to have in the City of Hornell to revitalize neighborhoods, to place new homes on empty lots it puts homes back on the tax roles, places to live and all the credit go to the students and staff at BOCES”.

Over the past 12 years, the program has built 10 homes that have gone back into the Hornell community and starting next year the homes being built will go on Preston Avenue where that tragic blaze took 5 homes back in November of 2019.

Mayor Buckley says, “The BOCES program is the silver lining of what was a tragedy and the happy ending because of the relationship Hornell has with BOCES and the ability to place homes on empty lots”.



