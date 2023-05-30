SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES and Watkins Glen – Montour Lions Club partnered to volunteer at the Lions Camp Badger, a camp for Special Needs individuals.

In 1940 Rulph W. Jones, a speech therapist started a summer program for children with speech and hearing difficulties. In 1980 Lions Camp Badger became a state wide Lions project.

The camp is in current need of some repair but with the help of the BOCES students and the Lions Club it is expected to open for its first session on July 2, 2023.

These students will help build a wheelchair-accessible ramp for the incoming campers this season, Knock down old cabins, and cut down trees. For two days, they will also help the facility in any way they can.

According to the Camp it is need of volunteers and workers this summer, so all hands are on deck.

“This is going to mean a lot to a lot of different people here,” said Michael Fodge, Heavy Equipment Instructor at GST BOCES Cooper Campus Center. Fodge added, “Showing them what hard work, and putting in a good day’s labor will get you. Just helps out so much in their work ethic. You know, its what we’re really trying to build here.”

