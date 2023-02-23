ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie celebrated the addition of Twin Tiers Eye Care to its medical group on Tuesday, saying patients can still expect the same care despite the new ownership.

Guthrie held a ribbon cutting on February 22 at both its Elmira and Binghamton offices. This addition makes Guthrie the Twin Tiers’ largest eye care provider.

“The Twin Tiers has a legacy and rich tradition of being a fantastic center for eye care,” said Guthrie CEO Ed Sabanegh, “so having them join the Guthrie Family we’re really excited about.”

The two offices are located at Binghamton and Elmira Specialty Eye Care (Madison Ave. in Elmira). Sabanegh said that even though the two organizations have merged, patients will still receive the same level of care.