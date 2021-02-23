Guthrie Ambulance stolen from Robert Packer Hospital recovered

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An ambulance stolen from Robert Packer Hospital on Tuesday morning has been found, according to Sayre Police.

Police said the ambulance was recovered in New York, but did not disclose where.

The Ford F-350 Box Ambulance was taken around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“As confirmed by the Sayre Police Department, an ambulance was stolen this morning at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. The suspect may be a patient who was present at the Emergency Department and because of patient confidentiality, Guthrie cannot offer any additional comment.” Kathy Cramer, Manager, Corporate Communications at Guthrie

According to dispatch audio, the suspect is a white male standing 5’9 who climbed into the back of the ambulance and drove off.

Photos underneath courtesy of John Hammond’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sayre Police at 570-888-2233.