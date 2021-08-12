Guthrie announces two new leaders to the organization

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – Guthrie has announced that Debra ‘Deb’ Raupers and Terri Couts will be taking up new leadership positions within the company.

Raupers, who has over 30 years of healthcare experience, will be taking up the position of Executive Vice President- Chief Nursing Officer. During her accomplished career, Deb led Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in the attainment of Magnet accreditation, recognizing nursing excellence, and was part of the leadership team for the construction of the new Guthrie Corning Hospital.

Couts was named Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer, after holding her previous position of Vice President-Epic Program, Clinical Systems and Integration.

Terri has provided leadership for several projects. She led Guthrie to achieve Epic STARS 10 status, placing Guthrie among a group of fewer than 10 organizations that have received this distinction.