SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has awarded 14 scholarships through its Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs.

Four scholarships were given to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest, while the 10 scholarships were given to students throughout the region whose academic endeavors will be directly related to health care. All students will receive $650 a year for four years for undergraduate studies.

Guthrie awards annual scholarships to 14 students

This year’s winners are listed below.

Children of Guthrie Employees Scholarships:

Kymani Getfield, Cortland High School, son of Cherice Francis (Medical Technician, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center)

Kevin Reasons, Horseheads High School, son of Mary (Kerri) Reasons (SER Coordinator, Guthrie Sayre)

Alexa Sitzer, Sayre High School, daughter of Kari Sitzer (Senior Accountant, Guthrie Sayre) and Jeffrey Sitzer (Cook, Robert Packer Hospital)

Julia Strife, Horseheads High School, daughter of Allison Strife (Manager, Employee & Labor Relations – Guthrie Corning Hospital) and John Strife (Occupational Therapist, Guthrie Home Health of NY)

Guthrie Health Professions Scholarships: