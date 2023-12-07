SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie awarded a grant to the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center in Towanda on Tuesday to help it improve the services it provides to child abuse victims in the community.

The $10,000 Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Grant was awarded to the CHCAC on Tuesday, Dec. 5, to help the center improve the quality of its therapy wing for victims. The CHCAC is the only organization in Bradford and Sullivan counties that is involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children and also provides trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.

With the money from this grant, the center will improve its therapy wing by including soundproofing panels, furniture and decorations and calming items for the children. This transformation will aid in improving the variety of services provided to children victims and their caregivers, such as forensic interviews, family advocacy, forensic medical exams and therapy.

This project met the qualifications for the grant by addressing the need for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders in the community according to the Community Health Needs Assessment for 2023-2025.

In addition to addressing an identified area of need in the community, projects chosen to receive the grant are prioritized by demonstrating the ability to leverage additional resources through grants or other outside funding resources, address the needs in one or all of the 12 counties included in Guthrie’s service area, address prevention or a systematic approach and have measurable goals and the greatest potential to be self-sustaining.

For more information about the Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Grant Program, including additional qualification information, visit Guthrie’s website.