Guthrie breaks ground on new Cortland cancer center, Ithaca office

(WETM) – On Tuesday, Guthrie celebrated the groundbreaking of two projects in Ithaca and Cortland.

The first, Guthrie’s new Cancer Treatment Center in Cortland, will include:

Centralized location and services – providing a single, convenient point where patients can access multi-disciplinary care in radiation and medical oncology treatments, thus eliminating travel. Benefits include access to a full array of surgical and diagnostic services at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

The latest innovation and technology – the cancer treatment center will be home to the latest treatment protocols and provide access to the newest technology.

Enhanced patient experience – standardized exam rooms will minimize patient movement by performing all patient-related activities inside the exam room and will also include collaboration space for staff.

Comprehensive approach to care – our comprehensive team of specialists will work with patients through all aspects of living with cancer. The new center will enable us to offer supportive care programs in the same location where patients see their physicians.

This $10.6 million facility will bring together radiation and medical oncology in one location with a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator and 10 chemotherapy infusion chairs. The new facility will offer additional treatment areas, an on-site pharmacy for preparing medications, phlebotomy draw stations and private rooms for multidisciplinary services provided by a dietitian and social worker.







Courtesy Guthrie

The second, Guthrie’s new Medical Office Building in Ithaca, is part of a mixed-use property planned for Ithaca’s City Harbor waterfront development. The building will house a mix of clinical services designed to meet the identified needs of the Ithaca community.

The goal of this new facility is to provide residents of Ithaca and surrounding communities with additional choices and access to more services.

The three-story, 60,000 square-foot building will include:

Orthopedics/PT

Primary Care

Ophthalmology/Optometry

GI

Radiology/Mammography

Other surgical specialties