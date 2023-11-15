SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The totals are in from the month-long breast cancer awareness drive from Dandy’s “Pink Cups for a Cure” and Williams Auto Group’s “Drive Pink” campaigns during October.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, representatives from Dandy and Williams Auto Group went to Sayre and presented checks to Guthrie’s Breast Cancer Fund, giving a total of $50,339 toward the fund.

Randy Williams, Dandy’s President, commended Guthrie for the work they do for the community and how prideful it is for Dandy employees to help support that work.

“Guthrie does tremendous work in assisting local breast care patients who need extra help, and our employees take pride in supporting this work through the success of the Pink Cups campaign,” Williams said.

This is the 13th year of the “Pink Cups for a Cure” campaign and the 5th year for the “Drive Pink” campaign. The money raised came from a 20-cent donation after every large cup of coffee bought at Dandy locations throughout October and $50 from every vehicle bought from a Williams Auto Group location, with $1 donations being made for every vehicle serviced.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous contribution from the Dandy and Williams organizations,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO. “Their support will significantly aid in our efforts to assist breast cancer patients within our local communities,” he said.

The Guthrie Breast Care Fund has been a continued fund for more than 20 years and has helped local patients access the breast health services they need.