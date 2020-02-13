Guthrie buys new scoreboard for Sayre High School

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Guthrie’s Sports Medicine purchasing a new scoreboard for Sayre High School.

Guthrie showing their long-standing support of local student-athletes with the purchase of a new scoreboard for the Sayre Area High School gymnasium.

Dr. Donald Phykitt, Medical Director, Guthrie Sports Medicine, said: “For many years, Guthrie has been providing athletic training services to the schools throughout our community and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to help enrich the lives of these athletes.”

Dayton Handrick, Principal at Sayre Area High School says, “Sayre High School is very grateful to the Guthrie Sports Medicine program for its generous donation that allowed us to purchase the new scoreboard, the old scoreboard was quickly becoming obsolete and wouldn’t have made it through another season”.