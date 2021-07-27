Guthrie Chairman of Orthopedics elected as ASES candidate member

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Joseph Choi was elected to the ranks of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) as a Candidate Member.

Candidate membership in ASES is an honor only awarded to young orthopedic surgeons who have completed a fellowship in shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, and/or sports medicine.

Membership in the society is by invitation only and candidates must demonstrate active involvement in scientific and clinical orthopedic education and be recommended by his/her Fellowship Program Director.

Being in his twelfth year in practice at Guthrie, Dr. Choi is the only Candidate Member of the society in the region.

ASES was created in order to enhance the study of shoulder and elbow surgery, and to offer advancements in the field and serve as an educational body responsible for scientific programs and advances.