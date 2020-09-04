Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, regional offices closed on Labor Day

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, and all regional offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

Walk-In Care services at all Guthrie locations will be also closed on Monday, Sept. 7. For a complete listing of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations, visit Guthrie.org/services-treatments/walk-care.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital will be in full operation on this day, including the 24-hour emergency departments.

For more information on Guthrie locations and services, visit www.guthrie.org.