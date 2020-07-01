Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, regional offices closing for holiday, hospitals remain open

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed on Friday, July 3, with the exception of walk-in care.

All walk-in locations will be open regular hours on Friday.

The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers, including walk-in locations will be closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital will be in full operation on these days, including the 24-hour emergency departments.