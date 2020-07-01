1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Otto Campanella wins Republican Primary for County Court Judge, per county party
Six travel-related COVID-19 cases reported in the Southern Tier on Wednesday

Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, regional offices closing for holiday, hospitals remain open

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed on Friday, July 3, with the exception of walk-in care.

All walk-in locations will be open regular hours on Friday.

The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers, including walk-in locations will be closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital will be in full operation on these days, including the 24-hour emergency departments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now