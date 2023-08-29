CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Health has named Guthrie Corning Hospital as a Provisional Level III Adult Trauma Center.

According to Guthrie, a hospital must have emergency medical supplies and specialized equipment that is designed specifically to treat traumatic injuries to receive this designation. A Level III Trauma Center must also have a 24-hour trauma team in place. New trauma programs in New York State have a provisional status until they are verified by the American College of Surgeons.

“Becoming a Level III Trauma Center reaffirms Guthrie’s commitment to our community’s wellbeing,” said Dr. Anne Rizzo, Trauma Medical Director. “This designation puts Guthrie at the forefront of health care systems in rural settings and solidifies our dedication to providing reliable and accessible emergency services for our patients.”

Trauma centers are able to provide an increased level of care to people after traumatic injuries. Guthrie Corning Hospital is now the third Guthrie hospital to be accredited as a trauma center. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is a Level I Trauma Center, and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital is a Level IV Trauma Center.

“With this new designation for Corning Hospital, multiple rural communities in our 12-county region will benefit from having access to trauma care close to home when they need it most,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic.

Guthrie officials announced the designation on Aug. 29, and it went into effect the previous day.