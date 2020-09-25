Guthrie Corning Hospital releases updated visitor policies due to COVID-19 spike

(WETM) – Due to an increase in COVID cases in Chemung and Steuben counties, the visitation policy at Guthrie Corning Hospital has been revised, effective today, Friday, Sept. 25.

• Inpatients and Cancer Treatment Center: No visitors except for approved special circumstances.

• Surgical Services and Emergency Room: one visitor permitted

• Labor & Delivery: one visitor and a doula permitted

• Pediatric Patients: Two visitors permitted, but only one at a time interchangeably.

• Visitors on site for more than 12 hours will be rescreened every 12 hours.

