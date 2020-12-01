Guthrie doctor discusses process of vaccine approval

(WETM-TV) — Pfizer and Moderna both have confirmed they have submitted their COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization approval to the Food and Drug Administration. On Tuesday, a CDC advisory committee is meeting to discuss who is should get the vaccine first.

Pfizer said their virus is 95% effective. Meanwhile, Moderna said their vaccine is 94.1% effective. Many wonder how safe and effective is the virus due to the rapid speed it was created.

“What the government is telling us is we anticipate potential approval, emergency use authorization of one or two vaccines,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Office of Guthrie Clinic. “So this process has been expedited, but it is the same process that’s used for any other vaccine from a safety standpoint, it’s just happened more quickly.”

With multiple health companies working on a vaccine, Dr. Scalzone said it’s a good thing for multiple agencies to have their own vaccine.

“You’re never going to have one individual company be able to produce enough vaccine quickly enough to get to the entire population,” Dr. Scalzone said. “Whether that’s the US population or the world population, having multiple manufacturers, developing independent vaccines helps with both effectiveness, and eventually with distribution and reaching as many people as possible to try to control the spread.”

Dr. Scalzone also wants to remind everyone that even with a vaccine, it’s still important to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, and practice good hygiene.