Guthrie ensures Emergency Department safety

SAYRE Pa. (WETM-TV)- As the communities that Guthrie serves continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization would like to ensure its patients and visitors that the many facilities across the Guthrie system are safe to visit.

Patients should not be avoiding needed care for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Guthrie follows the Centers for Disease Control’s best practices and guidelines for infection control and prevention by screening patients, separating patients with respiratory symptoms, providing masks to patients, visitors, and staff and cleaning and disinfecting regularly.

Dr. Michael Kaiserian, Assistant Chief of Emergency Medicine at Corning Hospital said, “People experiencing severe chest pain, abdominal pain, or injury should not delay visiting an Emergency Department.” He adds, “There are things we can treat early and therefore avoid complications if you are seen in time.”