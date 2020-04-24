Guthrie ensures Emergency Department safety

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
guthrie_4788730706368220058

SAYRE Pa. (WETM-TV)- As the communities that Guthrie serves continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization would like to ensure its patients and visitors that the many facilities across the Guthrie system are safe to visit. 

Patients should not be avoiding needed care for fear of contracting COVID-19. 

Guthrie follows the Centers for Disease Control’s best practices and guidelines for infection control and prevention by screening patients, separating patients with respiratory symptoms, providing masks to patients, visitors, and staff and cleaning and disinfecting regularly.

Dr. Michael Kaiserian, Assistant Chief of Emergency Medicine at Corning Hospital said, “People experiencing severe chest pain, abdominal pain, or injury should not delay visiting an Emergency Department.” He adds, “There are things we can treat early and therefore avoid complications if you are seen in time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now