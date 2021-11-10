Guthrie Forward Together Campaign surpasses $10 million goal

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – In 2017, Guthrie’s Forward Together fundraising campaign kicked off with the goal of transforming their health care to meet the ever-changing needs of the surrounding communities.
Five years later, support from within those communities allowed Guthrie to not only reach but significantly surpass its goal of raising $10 million toward these efforts. More than 5,000 individuals, businesses, and grant-makers contributed, for a total comprehensive commitment topping $15 million.
The funds raised have allowed Guthrie to complete a variety of capital projects that had been in the works, those works include:
- Taylor Family Emergency Department at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Heart and Vascular Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- East Corning Medical Office Building
- Big Flats Specialties and Rehabilitation Services
- Newman W. Benson Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Towanda Campus
- Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
In addition, campaign support allowed Guthrie to add four new residency and fellowship programs – investments in facilities and talent that will ensure necessary care is available to the communities they serve for years to come.
