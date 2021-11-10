Guthrie Forward Together Campaign surpasses $10 million goal

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – In 2017, Guthrie’s Forward Together fundraising campaign kicked off with the goal of transforming their health care to meet the ever-changing needs of the surrounding communities.

Five years later, support from within those communities allowed Guthrie to not only reach but significantly surpass its goal of raising $10 million toward these efforts. More than 5,000 individuals, businesses, and grant-makers contributed, for a total comprehensive commitment topping $15 million.

The funds raised have allowed Guthrie to complete a variety of capital projects that had been in the works, those works include:

Taylor Family Emergency Department at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

Heart and Vascular Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

East Corning Medical Office Building

Big Flats Specialties and Rehabilitation Services

Newman W. Benson Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Towanda Campus

Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

In addition, campaign support allowed Guthrie to add four new residency and fellowship programs – investments in facilities and talent that will ensure necessary care is available to the communities they serve for years to come.

For more information visit GuthrieForwardTogether.org