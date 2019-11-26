Guthrie gearing up for GivingTuesday

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is gearing up for the annual GivingTuesday initiative, encouraging the community to come together to help make a difference.

GivingTuesday is a global movement that harnesses the power of people and organizations to kick off the holiday season, a season of generosity.

GivingTuesday will kick off on Tuesday, December 3rd and run throughout the rest of the year. With the help of the community, Guthrie says they are able to help support the twelve counties they serve with assistance to numerous projects, initiatives, and residents who need financial assistance.