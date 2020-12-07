Guthrie holding Holiday Coloring Contest in lieu of Breakfast with Santa

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie will be holding a Holiday Coloring Contest for children in lieu of their annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Any child age 0-12 may enter the contest and every entrant will receive a gift. One winner in each age group will be selected and will win a prize.

Participants can download an age-group appropriate picture from the Guthrie Holiday Coloring Contest page or pick one up at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria or at Dandy locations in Athens, Sayre, or Waverly.

Pictures can be returned by uploading it to the Guthrie Holiday Coloring Contest page or by mail to RPH Coloring Contest, Robert Packer Hospital, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840 by Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.

Voting in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria will take place from Dec. 17 through Dec. 21. where entries will be on display. Winners will be selected on Dec. 22 and will be displayed in the main lobby and posted on the Guthrie Facebook page.