Guthrie Hospice holding Butterfly Release Memorial Service

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie Hospice will be hosting its annual Butterfly Release Memorial Service to celebrate the lives of loved ones that have died this past year.

The service will be held at Mt. Pisgah State Park at the Lakeside Pavilion on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

The service is planned as an in-person memorial this year, with masking, social distancing, and maximum attendee guidelines in place.

As part of this service, butterflies will be released in memory of each loved one that has died.

If you would like to participate in this service of remembrance and release one or more butterflies in memory of a loved one, Guthrie Hospice is requesting a $10 donation for each butterfly to help offset the cost and shipping of the butterflies.

Online donations can be made at guthrie.org/butterfly, or checks can be made payable to Guthrie Hospice and mailed to Guthrie Resource Development, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840. Each check should list the name of each loved one in the memo.

If you would like to RSVP to attend the service, call 800-598-6155. RSVP and butterfly purchases must be completed by Monday, May 31.