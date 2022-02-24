Guthrie hospitals receive 2022 Women’s Choice Awards

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Three Guthrie hospitals are honored to be recipients of three 2022 Women’s Choice Awards for their quality of care.

Guthrie Troy Community Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, meaning that the hospital is in the top 10% of 4,7000 U.S. hospitals that offer emergency care services.

The Award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on multiple processes of care measures focused on the time patients spent in the emergency department.

Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital were named two of America’s Best Hospitals for Mammogram Imaging Centers.

Both of the hospital’s awards represent imagine centers that carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology and are accredited for Mammograms.

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria.

The women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital.

