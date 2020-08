LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: American Red Cross employee Darryl Thompson Jr. sanitizes a blood bed during an American Red Cross blood drive to help alleviate a blood supply shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The speedway plans to hold a total of four blood drives due to a lack of donated blood and facilities large enough to collect it while observing social distancing guidelines. Many blood drives across the United States have been canceled as a result of the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross at the St. John Lutheran Church at 207 S. Hopkins Street in Sayre on Monday, Aug. 10 from 12–5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who wish to donate can schedule their donation appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org.