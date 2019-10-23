Guthrie hosting free lung cancer awareness event

SAYRE, Pa. – Guthrie will Host “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” Lung Cancer Survivor Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western, 255 Spring St. in Sayre, Pa.

This event will feature presentations by Mayo Clinic Medical Oncologist Konstantinos Leventakos, MD, PhD and Guthrie Pulmonologist Mohammed A. Aziz, MD on advances in lung cancer screening and treatment.

Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a network of health care systems or hospitals committed to better serving patients and their families through collaboration. Mayo Clinic Medical Oncologist Konstantinos Leventakos, MD, PhD joins Guthrie at “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” as part of this collaboration. Dr. Leventakos is a medical oncologist with a focus on non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma.

This event will raise awareness of lung cancer and offer hope, inspiration, support and remembrance for all those touched by the disease. Community members and all those affected by the disease including survivors, current patients and loved ones are invited to register.

Call 570-887-3545 or register online at www.guthrie.org/event/shine-light. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 28.