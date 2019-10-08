Guthrie hosting Remembrance Walk for those who lost children

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie First Impressions Birthing Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is hosting its 5th annual Remembrance Walk. The walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. in the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre Campus.

Participants may park in the lot on South Wilbur Avenue, across from Hospital Place.

The event is free and open to individuals and families who have experienced the loss of a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth. The event will include candle lighting, a walk and a rose ceremony.

Families are invited to bring memorabilia of their loved one for display on a table of remembrance.

To register, please visit www.Guthrie.org/RemembranceWalk, or call 570-887-5034. To donate to the Ceremony of Remembrance, visit www.GuthrieGiving.org.