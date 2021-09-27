Guthrie: Majority of employees received COVID-19 vaccine ahead of mandate deadline

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie announced Monday that nearly 97 percent of its staff and 100 percent of all physicians have received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of Monday’s New York vaccine mandate deadline.

Guthrie, who also operates in Pennsylvania, previously announced on Aug. 18 they would match the New York vaccine mandate deadline across its staff.

Employees who did not meet the vaccine requirement deadline will be placed on a week-long suspension that begins on Monday. Employees who have not received the vaccine will not be scheduled to work and will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine or file for an approved exemption.

Employees not on the job due to FMLA or quarantine must be compliant with vaccination before returning to work. All new hires at Guthrie are also mandated to receive the vaccine. The health system says they have added 150 employees with another 67 expected to onboard in the coming week.s

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, Guthrie said, “I want to publicly thank our employees, advanced practice providers and our physicians for their participation in this vaccination effort and for their dedication to caring for our patients every day. The work is hard, and the hours can be long, but I am proud to lead an organization that puts patients at the center of each decision made, with a commitment to work as a team, striving together for excellence.”

Arnot Health reported Monday that approximately 95 percent of their employees received the vaccine ahead of the mandate deadline.