Guthrie now offering Pfizer booster shot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Guthrie

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available at Guthrie Primary Care locations for those that are eligible.

To be eligible for the third dose, you must have received your 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago and also fall into one of the following categories:

  • Be 65 or older
  • Be 18 or older with an underlying medical condition or high-risk occupation
  • Live in a long-term care facility

For more information on CDC guidance regarding eligibility, click the following link: here

Appointments are required, and availability will be dependent on vaccine supply. Patients must arrive with their COVID-19 vaccine card to receive the Pfizer booster.

To schedule an appointment, please use eGuthrie or call Central Scheduling at 866-488-4743.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News

Trending Now