Guthrie observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM)- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Guthrie is encouraging patients who may have put off screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic to talk to their provider about getting back on track and protecting themselves against colon cancer. Based on updated guidelines by The American Cancer Society, Guthrie is encouraging individuals at average risk, meaning those who do not have a family history of colon cancer, to begin screening at age 45. Previous recommendations urged individuals to begin screening at age 50.

Guthrie Colorectal Surgeon Dr. Burt Cagir said, “Patients with a family history of colon cancer should start with regular screenings 10 years earlier than the age of the family member when they received a cancer diagnosis.”

Colon cancer patient Cynthia Breese, said, “When your body is telling you that something is wrong, you have to listen to it. When I started having signs and symptoms at age 40, I was told that it was probably nothing and I was too young for something like this to happen. Still, I knew something was wrong and that I needed to get the opinion of my doctor.”