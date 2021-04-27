Guthrie opening new rehab unit at Robert Packer Hospital

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is unveiling new renovations at Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.

In addition to a new 15 bed acute rehab unit expected to open this summer, renovations have also begun on the hospital’s new 10 bed acute care medical/surgical unit. So far, renovations have been completed on 6 out of the 10 new private rooms.

Sandi Lionetti, Acute Care Nurse Manager, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus said, “Our patients were very excited to come to the new unit because the rooms are very large, bright, open and airy.”

Anna Sands, the wife of an inpatient in the new unit said, “There’s not as much noise, so you can hear what the staff is saying. In a lot of hospitals, there’s so many things going on that you can’t hear well, so this new unit is nice.”

“I think the most important thing for the community to understand is that we care about them and that we want them to have the most relaxing and comfortable space when they come to us,” said Lionetti.