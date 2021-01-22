Guthrie opens Sayre COVID-19 vaccine clinic, all appointments booked

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – On Friday Guthrie completed the first day of their COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sayre.

The clinic, which booked up in two hours, is at the former K-Mart building on Elmira Street for residents 65 and older.

Capacity for the clinic is approximately 500 people per day for both Pennsylvania and New York residents.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, CEO and President of Guthrie, said they are distributing the vaccines as soon as they receive them.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered at this location and the injection fee is covered by most insurance providers.

Clinic eligibility in the future will be expanded upon receiving additional shipments of the vaccine.

Clinic hours of operation for this wave of vaccination will be as follows:

Friday, January 22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 23: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 24: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, January 25: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines will require an appointment, walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743.

If you don’t have an eGuthrie account, signing up is easy at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).