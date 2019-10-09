Guthrie Pediatrics combat Autism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local doctor’s office, Guthrie Pediatrics, see children with a variety of behavior disorders including autism, anxiety, depression and other developmental delays.

After parents bring their child in for a visit, they will automatically give the child a developmental screening. We spoke with a general pediatrician to learn more about autism and how children are affected.

Laura Leonard , Pediatrician at Guthrie Pediatrics says, “Autistic Spectrum Disorder is one of the disorders we see with children that have it.”

“Having support in place to make them aware of this is a change that’s coming up, this is something we are going to be doing differently is very helpful for them through the day,” says Leonard.

Based on common core screening, the sooner determining if a child has a developmental delay, the better the outcome will be because they get the support they need in place.