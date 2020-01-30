Guthrie plans to purchase former Athens Kmart building, build daycare in Sayre

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is in the process of purchasing the former Kmart building in Athens Township, with plans to renovate the space and relocate a number of clinical services to that location, according to officials at Guthrie.

Guthrie says the project is not connected to another project to build a childhood learning center on North Elmer Ave. in Sayre, which is in its early planning stages.

With the recent news of Guthrie’s purchase of the Kmart building, we understand there may be confusion between these two projects. To clarify, the Kmart building will not be utilized as a childhood learning center. Instead, that space will house clinical services with high volumes of out-patients who will benefit from centralized services and which will help ease parking concerns on the Sayre campus. We look forward to making a formal announcement about both of these projects in the coming weeks and will have more information to share as plans continue to develop. Guthrie Health

