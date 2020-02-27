Guthrie receives approval for new daycare center

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has received approval from the Sayre Borough to create a daycare center near the corner of Bradford Street and North Elmer Ave., according to the hospital.

The Daily Review says that the original plan had to be modified before the borough council could approve the project.

Under the new proposal, traffic leaving the daycare will exit onto North Elmer Ave. instead of Bradford Street.

An exact date on when the new daycare will open or when applications will begin has not been made available at this time.