Guthrie resuming all non-emergent surgeries

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has resumed all non-emergent surgeries that had been previously postponed due to COVID-19.

The hospital says their current COVID inpatient numbers are down more than 50% since December and that surgeons are starting to “address the backlog of surgeries by working longer days to accommodate the increased demand.”

Dr. Anne Rizzo, System Surgical Chair, Guthrie said, “The resumption of surgeries is one more step toward returning to ‘normal’ and Guthrie remains optimistic that with vaccinations and the continued vigilance of COVID-19 protocols like masking and distancing, we can maintain this progress.”

In order to ensure the safety of our patients and staff, a number of precautions remain in effect including:

COVID testing of all patients scheduled for a procedure or surgery.

Masking and social distancing requirements inside all Guthrie facilities.

Modified check-in process for appointments.

On Tuesday Guthrie updated its visitor policy due to the decline in local COVID-19 cases.