SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Those who need to call Guthrie’s Sayre campus will need to use a temporary number due to phone line problems.

The Guthrie Sayre campus is currently using 800-700-5858 as a temporary phone number. According to Guthrie, all phones at the Sayre campus are unable to accept inbound calls at this time due to a large-scale issue with Verizon.

The outage is impacting Guthrie’s main switchboard, Robert Packer Hospital, and all office numbers that start with 570-887-XXXX.