Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot online registration open

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Online registration for the 13th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot 5K, presented by Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, is open until 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The race will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, in Sayre, Pa.

Pre-registration fees are $25 for individual runners or $23 per person for teams. Online registration is available at www.sayreturkeytrot.com.

Last-minute registration will be available at the packet pickup at the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Registration fees on the day of the event increase to $30 per person and $25 for students age 18 and under.

Proceeds from the Guthrie Sayre Tukey Trot will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund. This fund assists patients with financial burdens that come with fighting a cancer diagnosis.

For more information about Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot presented by Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com.