SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Participants of the 17th annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot raised over $65,000 at this year’s event to benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.

The annual event took place on Thanksgiving Day and featured nearly 1,100 runners and several sponsors who came together to raise money to benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund. This fund provides financial relief to cancer patients at Guthrie Cancer Center facilities who need assistance with housing, transportation and utility expenses.

This year’s event showed a record-breaking success, raising more than $65,000 following last year’s record-breaking total of $48,000.

Sponsors for this year’s event included the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary; Williams Toyota of Sayre and Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy & Kramer LLP.

To view details about the event, or results from this year’s race, visit guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot.

Photos from this year’s Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot courtesy of Guthrie.