Guthrie scholarship applications available to high school seniors

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie Scholarship applications are now available for area high school seniors regardless of their field of study.

Guthrie is offering two scholarships: One is for students who are planning a career in health care and the other is for children of Guthrie employees who are enrolling in an accredited junior college, college or university.

Students can obtain an application and further instructions in the following ways:

www.guthrie.org/press-releases, then click “Application Packet 2021″ in the right margin

School Guidance Departments

Guthrie Human Resources and Administration Offices (Sayre campus, Corning Hospital, Cortland Regional Medical Center, Troy Community Hospital and Towanda Memorial Hospital)

The deadline for applying for these scholarships is Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and children of Guthrie physicians are not eligible.