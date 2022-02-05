Guthrie set to open new facility in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Guthrie’s newest facility, Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor, is set to open early next week in Ithaca.

Guthrie’s Ithaca City Harbor is a $30-million, 60,000 square foot, three-story medical office building, is ready to open its doors on Monday, Feb. 7.

The facility will offer convenience and coordination of care unparalleled today in Tompkins County.

The facility will offer primary care, daily walk-in care, and 20 specialties including:

Audiology

Colorectal Surgery

Comprehensive Breast Care

Endoscopy

ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Interventional Pain Management

Nephrology

Neurosurgery

Optometry and Optical services

Orthopedics

Physical, Occupational and Hand Therapy

Radiology

Sports Medicine

Urology

The facility highlights a state-of-the-art GI/Endoscopy suite, comprehensive breast care including 3D mammography, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist, and a breast surgeon.

The Facility will be staffed with a Sports Medicine team with multiple Orthopedic surgeons that are trained in all parts of the body as well as an expansive physical, occupational, and hand therapy area to get patients ready to return to their active lifestyle.

“The ability to complete a project in such a key piece of the city’s development was a fantastic opportunity,” said Edmund Sabanegh, MD, President, and CEO of Guthrie Clinic, “both for The Guthrie Clinic and more importantly, for our patients,” he said.

The clinic sits conveniently on the TCAT bus route, while its lean design keeps patients at the center of care, as doctors, nurses, and support staff will come to the patient’s exam room for all services.

Scheduling an appointment can be done through the online eGuthie portal by visiting their website. For those looking to schedule by phone, you can call 866-488-4743.