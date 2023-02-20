Guthrie staff recognized for helping veteran settle into new apartment after he was discharged from the hospital (Courtesy: Guthrie)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is recognizing several of its staff members after they jumped in to make sure a local veteran was set up for a healthy, successful life after he was kicked out of a hotel.

Guthrie said the veteran, who the hospital didn’t name, was living in a hotel before being admitted to the hospital for an acute illness. When he was discharged, Guthrie said the hotel got rid of his belongings (including important personal documents) and told him he was no longer welcome.

The veteran then arrived at Guthrie’s Towanda Personal Care Home, and staff jumped in to help him get back on track.

According to Guthrie, LPN Lisa Griffith worked with Veteran Affairs to find an affordable apartment, furnish it, and stock it with food. She also made sure the vet’s medications were filled at a local pharmacy and helped him get clothes from a thrift store.

Admin Assistant Kristin Brown got a bedroom set for the apartment, and Administrator Jaime Helmbright got his documents delivered directly to his new home, Guthrie said. Meanwhile, Maintenance Tech Brian Ackley personally took all the donated items to the apartment in his truck and helped the veteran move in.

“I am extremely proud of, but not surprised by the compassionate actions of our Guthrie caregivers,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh. “Our team looks beyond the care we provide to members of our community inside our walls, especially the men and women who make the sacrifice to serve our country.”