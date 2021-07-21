Guthrie to close Sayre vaccine clinic July 30

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at 2900 Elmira St. Sayre, Pennsylvania will close at the end of the month due to decreased demand.

The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine and accepting walk-ins at these times through the end of the month:

July 21-23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 28-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guthrie is also offering the Pfizer vaccine at several primary care locations. For a full list, visit their website.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. Call 866-488-4743 to schedule an appointment.