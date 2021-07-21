Guthrie to close Sayre vaccine clinic July 30

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at 2900 Elmira St. Sayre, Pennsylvania will close at the end of the month due to decreased demand.
The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine and accepting walk-ins at these times through the end of the month:
- July 21-23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 28-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guthrie is also offering the Pfizer vaccine at several primary care locations. For a full list, visit their website.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. Call 866-488-4743 to schedule an appointment.