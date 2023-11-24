SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Guthrie is asking the community to help those in need this holiday season by participating in its food drive.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Guthrie will have collection boxes set up in all of its hospitals. Guthrie employees and community members can drop off non-perishable food items in these boxes until the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 15.

The food donated at Guthrie hospitals will be distributed to Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), the Corning Food Bank, and Seven Valleys Health Coalition. These organizations will use the donations to fight food insecurity and partner with additional agencies in need.

Those who would like to participate in this food drive can drop off their donations at the following locations:

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre Campus The drop box will be in the atrium 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus The drop box will be in the lobby 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, Pa.

Guthrie Troy Community Hospital The drop box will be in the lobby 275 Guthrie Drive, Troy, Pa.

Guthrie Corning Hospital The drop box will be in the lobby 1 Guthrie Drive, Corning, N.Y.

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center The drop box will be in the lobby 134 Homer Avenue, Cortland, N.Y.



Guthrie’s community food drive starts on GivingTuesday, a global movement to “pursue radical generosity.” This movement started in 2012 and encourages everyone to help any nonprofit, community organization, cause, or individual.