SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Guthrie will be hosting a free dinner and awareness event for the community.

The event will be held at the Best Western on Nov, 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 255 Spring St. in Sayre.

Guthrie is inviting members of the community and all those affected by lung cancer, past or present. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide and this event is to “Shine A Light on Lung Cancer,” with an in-person dinner and discussion.

The discussion will be through presentations from Guthrie Radiation Oncologist Dr, Thomas Gergel, and Lunch Cancer Survivor, Richard Stankiewicz.

The event is designed to raise awareness of lung cancer and offer hope, inspiration, support, and remembrance for all those touched by the disease.

The event is free but requires an RSVP to attend, the deadline to RSVP will be Friday, Oct. 21. You can visit the Guthrie website to submit a reservation for the event.