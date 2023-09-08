SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie maternity services will be receiving new programs and equipment after being named the recipient of funds raised at the Guthrie Gala in August.

The Guthrie Gala was held on Aug. 26, hosting a sold-out crowd of 349 guests. According to Guthrie, the Gala raised $260,000, deeming the event the most successful to date. This year, maternity services were the recipient of the funds that were raised.

Members of Guthrie believe that receiving proper maternity care can be a challenge and wish to provide the necessary resources and care that expecting mothers need. With funding from the community and events like the Guthrie Gala, members of the health system believe that they are able to bring enhanced care to the families in the rural communities that they serve.

With these funds raised from the Gala, the maternity department will be offering educational programs for new parents, providing necessary medical equipment and training health care professionals in maternity care.

For more information about the Gala, visit www.guthrie.org/gala.