Guthrie to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Tiny Pickett senior expo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie providers will be on-site offering the J&J COVID vaccine to participants at Tiny Pickett’s 20th Annual Senior Expo.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School in Athens.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose COVID vaccination and will not require patients to follow up for a second shot. Appointments are not required, however, those wishing to receive the shot at this event are encouraged to fill out the consent form found on the following webpage before arrival: NonEmpVaccineConsent.pdf (guthrie.org)    

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now