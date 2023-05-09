HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Guthrie unveiled a new care delivery system in its Big Flats Specialty and Rehabilitation Services building.

Through in-room computers, video cameras, and audio monitors, the Guthrie Pulse Center will give nurses and providers at the Guthrie Clinic access to a virtual care team. Staff at the Pulse Center will be able to communicate with clinic staff and patients through high-definition televisions and video cameras.

The Pulse Center either now offers or will soon offer virtual ICU nurses, virtual medical-surgical nurses, critical care specialists, telemetry, a telesitter program, and the Guthrie Transfer Center. Guthrie expects patients to have shorter hospital stays, fewer transfers, improved results, improved satisfaction, and a higher level of care.

“Think of it as having an extra set of eyes watching each patient at all times,” said Debra Raupers, Guthrie EVP, Chief Nurse Executive. “That means changes in a patient’s condition can be identified and managed quickly, providing added peace of mind to patients and their families.”

The Guthrie Pulse Center is the first center of its kind in the region. ECRI awarded Guthrie the 2023 Health Technology Excellence Award for its work on the Pulse Center.