Guthrie updates COVID-19 testing guidelines, testing samples in-house

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Beginning July 1, 2021, Guthrie will no longer require patients who are fully vaccinated to complete pre-operation COVID-19 testing. Patients who are not vaccinated will still need to be tested for COVID prior to surgery.

Guthrie Laboratory Services is now testing all COVID-19 specimens in-house instead of sending them to reference laboratories, meaning patients should see a quicker turnaround in test results. Previously, Guthrie patients had to wait five or more days for COVID results; those same results are now available within 24-48 hours.

Cyera Mosier, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital said, “When patients have their sample collected, they are quarantined at home until those results come back. Now that patients can get their results faster, they are able to get back to their normal lives sooner.”

In addition, beginning July 1, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital will no longer offer drive though COVID testing on the weekends. Instead, patients will be tested in the walk-in clinic.

Guthrie has released updated guidelines for visitors but will still require masks be worn at all times inside Guthrie facilities, regardless of vaccination status.