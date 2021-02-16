Guthrie updates hospital visitor guidelines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow for “more relaxed guidelines where appropriate” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients.

Effective Feb. 17, visitors must adhere to the following guidelines:

  • All visitors must wear a mask and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms. 
  • Inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.  
  • Only one person at a time may visit; visitors may alternate. Visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient. 

Visitors are also allowed in the following situations: 

  • An OB patient may be accompanied by one support person and a doula. 
  • A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (can alternate between two parents/guardians) 
  • Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge. 
  • Emergency department patients may have one visitor. 
  • A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors. 
  • Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. 

The hospital asks that people do not visit if you have a fever over 100 degrees, if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Children under 18 are not permitted at this time. 

Visitation remains restricted at the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Patients at end of life may have up to two visitors. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now