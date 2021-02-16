Guthrie updates hospital visitor guidelines

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow for “more relaxed guidelines where appropriate” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients.

Effective Feb. 17, visitors must adhere to the following guidelines:

All visitors must wear a mask and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

Inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Only one person at a time may visit; visitors may alternate. Visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient.

Visitors are also allowed in the following situations:

An OB patient may be accompanied by one support person and a doula.

A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (can alternate between two parents/guardians)

Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.

Emergency department patients may have one visitor.

A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors.

Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The hospital asks that people do not visit if you have a fever over 100 degrees, if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Children under 18 are not permitted at this time.

Visitation remains restricted at the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Patients at end of life may have up to two visitors.