Guthrie updates visitor guidelines amid decline in COVID cases

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has released updated guidelines for visitors but will still require masks be worn at all times inside Guthrie facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Current New York State guidelines require all patients and visitors to be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

Effective Monday, June 21, the following guidelines will go into effect:

Inpatients may have visitors between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Patients will be permitted two visitors at a time.

Visitors are also allowed in the following situations: An OB patient may be accompanied by two persons which includes one visitor and a doula or two visitors if you do not have a doula. A pediatric patient may have two visitors. Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge. Emergency department patients may have one visitor. Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis



Visitors are asked to not come to Guthrie facilities if they have a fever over 100 degrees, COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Only visitors age 12 and over are permitted.